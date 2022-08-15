Dodgers SP Dustin May Dominant in Final Rehab Appearance by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Already boasting baseball’s best record, the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-34) are close to getting a significant boost to their starting rotation.

Dustin May, working his way back from Tommy John surgery, made his fifth and likely final rehab start on Sunday. To say he looked good would be an understatement.

Dustin May’s night is done



5 IP

1 ER

1 BB

10 K



In his 5 starts with OKC, he posted a 1.89 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 19 innings



I think he’s ready — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) August 15, 2022

May delivered a dominant performance at Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out ten batters over five innings of one-run ball. The 24-year-old needed just 70 pitches to get through five frames, 54 of which were strikes. He even tossed an immaculate inning for good measure. While yet to be confirmed, May is widely expected to make his return to LA’s rotation Saturday against the Miami Marlins.

Before the injury, the Texas native was becoming one of MLB’s premier hurlers. From 2020-21, May compiled a 2.66 ERA with 79 strikeouts over 79 innings of work (15 starts). If May resembles anything close to his pre-injury form, the Dodgers will be even scarier than they already are.

