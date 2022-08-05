Fantasy Football 2022: Four Patriots You Should Stay Away From Hunter Henry is due for a regression by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As fantasy football players around the globe prepare for their drafts each year, one question always seems to arise; How many players should I draft from my favorite team?

It’s obviously not the most pressing issue on the mind of the most dedicated fantasy players, but you’d be lying if you say you don’t care whether or not there’s some hometown representation on your roster. Everybody wants their guy, and for the most part, they’re willing to reach a little bit to get him.

Well, this is your fair warning. Don’t be dumb.

Though that warning works for everyone, we’re going to pivot directly to Patriots fans. There’s an entire region of you fine folks that happen to also represent half of the letters in our dearly beloved company name. And we know you want to take Damien Harris in the fifth round. That’s what we’re here for, to tell you exactly who you shouldn’t be reaching for just because they’ve got a Flying Elvis — or Pat Patriot — logo on their helmet.

Here are four Patriots players to steer clear of in Fantasy Football this season:

Damien Harris, RB

This one hurts a little, because anyone who’s experienced the energy Harris brings each week can’t help but like the guy. But that energy isn’t guaranteeing 15 touchdowns again this season. Harris was a steal in 2021 as he left camp with a vice grip on the Patriots’ starting running back job and eventually became a solid RB2 for those who were smart enough to pick him up. But after that career year, there won’t be anymore stealing Harris, you’re going to have to pay a premium for him.

Combine the steeper price with the fact that Rhamondre Stevenson has looked like a three-down player throughout camp and you can’t help but expect some regression from the Alabama product.

Hunter Henry, TE

Hunter Henry was arguably the Patriots’ most impactful fantasy player in 2021. The 27-year-old hauled in nine touchdown receptions and was the only true red-zone threat New England had through the air. That will change in 2022.

The Patriots added DeVante Parker to their receiving room this offseason and he already looks like he’ll be the new go-to guy in the red zone. That means Henry’s 14% target share will likely decrease and truly hamper his most fantasy-relevant ability. Adding in the fact that Jonnu Smith and Kendrick Bourne are likely to make a second-year jump and Henry’s value plummets.

Tyquan Thornton, WR

Listen, nobody is draft Tyquan Thornton in the first round or anything, but everyone needs to avoid the temptation of making him your fantasy draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant.” His addition to your roster is pointless.

Will all due respect to Thornton, his training camp has been less than consistent. He’s going to get the redshirt and everyone can revisit him in 2023. Don’t do it.

Jakobi Meyers, WR

At this point in Jakobi Meyers’ career, everyone knows who he is. As a fantasy player and as a football player. Meyers is a more-than-solid wide receiver who is going to be a quarterback’s best friend and get you those easy first downs. But it’s become pretty evident he won’t progress much further than that.

Hoping for a breakout season in year four is a fools game. Meyers is a good fantasy option, but you can do much better.