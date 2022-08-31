Goldschmidt, McCarthy Best National League Player Props August 31 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s hard not to see Paul Goldschmidt taking home the National League MVP with one month to go, and he has a favorable matchup tonight. The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has tallied 33 home runs and 105 RBI, heading into a ballpark where he’s had a ton of success. The Reds are set to send Mike Minor to the bump, and the lefthander has been walloped in his career meetings against Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt recorded eight hits in 15 at-bats against the lefty, including three home runs and five RBI. The All-Star has destroyed lefthander pitching, hitting ten home runs against them and owning an impressive 1.333 OPS. Targeting Goldschmidt to homer is something bettors should look towards, with his home run price set at a reasonable +215.

Jake McCarthy might not be a household name you’re entirely familiar with, but there’s definite value in considering one of baseball’s best hitters over the past seven games. The primary left-fielder has a solid .796 OPS and has managed to hit .350 over his last 20 at-bats, including a two-hit performance in last night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Even with his most recent hot stretch of play at the plate, there’s still a ton of value in his price to record a multi-hit game tonight, set at a palpable +320. Don’t be surprised if his hot streak continues in a matchup where the D-Backs have found their bats against the Phillies.

After a World Series hangover to begin the season, the Atlanta Braves have been sitting in the top Wild Card position in the National League and are now challenging the New York Mets for the coveted NL East title. A big reason for their success has been their rotation, which has had a remarkably consistent run. One of those starting pitchers has been Kyle Wright, who’s posted a 16-5 record, paired with a 2.99 ERA and 144 strikeouts. Wright and the Braves are set to play host to the lowly Colorado Rockies tonight, and there’s an appetizing alternate strikeout total for the righthander. Wright has struck out six or more batters in three of his past six games, including two of his last three, which makes him someone to consider. Wright is listed at -102 to record six or more strikeouts.