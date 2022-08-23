Jets TE Tyler Conklin Impressing at Training Camp

by

According to Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic, New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin has impressed throughout training camp and has been a frequent target of quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. 

Per Rosenblatt, Conklin has looked “athletic and sure-handed, and is good enough as a blocker that the Jets will have a hard time taking him off the field.”

Head coach Robert Saleh offered similar praise, saying, “Conk is awesome. He’s been fantastic for us.”

Inking a three-year, $21 million deal with New York in the offseason, Conklin is coming off a breakout campaign, tallying 61 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns while a member of the Minnesota Vikings. While the 27-year-old has competition for snaps from fellow free-agent signee C.J. Uzomah, the former appears to be the favorite for the starting role. 

Conklin could be a viable sleeper candidate at one of fantasy’s thinnest positions in what should be a much-improved Jets offense.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets at +240 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Picked For You

Related