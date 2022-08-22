Lowe, Diaz Best American League Player Props August 22 by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Texas Rangers have been doing a solid job of playing spoiler in their series with the Minnesota Twins, and there’s been a lot to like about some of their offensive weapons in these matchups. This team boasts multiple power bats, but consistency has been an issue that’s left them on the outside looking in for the postseason. One of the more explosive bats in their lineup is Nathaniel Lowe, and he’s been on a hot streak over the past seven games. During that span, Lowe has been one of the best hitters in baseball, compiling a .414 batting average and two home runs, along with a 1.072 OPS.

The Rangers will see a high-quality arm tonight in Sonny Gray, which could cause problems for some Texas batters. With that, Lowe has better power numbers against right-handers this season and has hit nine of his 17 home runs against righties. With how well he’s been swinging the bat of late, this is a great matchup to target him to go deep, which presents excellent value at +450.

The wild card race in the American League still has plenty of suitors, but the Tampa Bay Rays find themselves in a solid position heading into the stretch run. Tampa is tied for the top wild-card position in the AL and has seen some of their best hitters wake up and start contributing to get the team back on track.

Yandy Diaz has continued to get better for the Rays as the season has progressed and is the team’s hottest hitter, a threat every time he steps to the dish. Over the past week, the third basemen hit .346 in 26 at-bats, along with one home run and nine RBI. Those numbers should look very good tonight in this matchup, especially against an inexperienced starter like Tucker Davidson. Diaz has hit .313 against left-handed pitchers this year, along with a .900 OPS, which means he warrants consideration against Davidson. The big infielder has some value to record a multi-hit game, with a very nice price tag of +200.

Continuing with the Rays, one of the biggest assets for this team this year has been their starting rotation. Before last season, left-hander Jeffrey Springs had bounced around in the American League for three years. Over the previous two, however, he’s found consistency in his new home and been a staple in the rotation.

Springs owns a 5-3 record, along with a 2.52 ERA and 95 strikeouts. The left-hander has been averaging more than one strikeout per inning this season, which should play favorably in this matchup against the Angels, who strike out at the highest clip in MLB. Over the lefty’s past three starts, he’s combined to K 18 hitters, which means there’s value in targeting one of his alternate strikeout props tonight that’s set at six. That number has odds of -113, and there’s definite value in that price on this slate of games.