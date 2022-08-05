Miguel Cabrera Has No Intention of Retiring at End of Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera has no intention of retiring and plans to finish his contract in 2023, per Detroit news reporter Chris McCosky.

Miguel Cabrera just told me, directly, that he has no intention of retiring after this year. His plan, he said, is to finish out his contract and retire after 2023. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 5, 2022

Following an honorary appearance at this year’s All-Star Game, many were left to wonder if this season was the swan song for Cabrera. But as things stand, it sounds like Miggy will be sticking around for one more season to finish his contract. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 next April and is well beyond his prime. The 2023 season would be his 16th season in a Detroit Tigers uniform.

In 2022, Cabrera has posted a .268 batting average, .317 on-base percentage, and a .332 slugging rate in 91 games. Keep an eye on this story during the offseason to ensure Cabrera will return in 2023.

