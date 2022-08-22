Milwaukee Brewers Weekly Betting Update-August 22 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen behind in the NL Central race, but there’s still reason to be positive when looking at the rest of their season.

SportsGrid will follow the Brewers closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel has plenty of betting implications for how things finish in the two-horse NL Central race.

Not only will we be looking towards their upcoming series, but we’ll also be tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

With the Brewers and Cardinals trading blows throughout the year, this race should come down to the final weeks of the MLB season.

This week in Milwaukee Brewers’ action:

It’s Deja Vu for the Brewers this week, with another three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by a trio of games against the Chicago Cubs.

Things didn’t go swimmingly over the past week for the Brew Crew, which saw them have an impressive split in a four-game series against the Dodgers before dropping two-of-three games to the lowly Chicago Cubs. Just when it seemed like Milwaukee may be turning a corner after the LA series, they put together a disappointing series against Chicago, specifically with the performance of their bullpen.

The irony is that Brewers management thought they could weather the storm in their ‘pen after dealing Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, but that just hasn’t been the case. Still, Hader has been a tire fire in a Padres uniform, which goes to show you how difficult it is to predict relief pitchers, even ones with great supporting data.

Milwaukee will need to find a way to win their series with the Dodgers and most definitely their weekend clash with the Cubs, or else things could continue to look bleak for them in the NL Central.

A year removed from losing in the divisional round to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves, the Brewers find themselves in a much different position in the NL playoff picture. Still, all hope is not lost for the Brew Crew, who, despite sitting five games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central, are only 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the third wild card position.

Milwaukee remains a longshot to do damage in the postseason, sitting with odds of just +1700 to win the NL pennant. You’re likely to have faith in the team’s rotation, especially Corbin Burnes, but the offense hasn’t been nearly timely enough to make them a team you feel comfortable looking toward their futures.

If you can’t make a great case for them to win their league, how can you justify turning towards their World Series odds? The National League has the potential to be an all-out war, meaning the team that survives this gauntlet could be in great shape against an American League with many more question marks.

The Brewers have seen their World Series odds fall from +3500 to +3900 this week, but it’s still a price that bettors won’t likely find appetizing. Unless Milwaukee demonstrates something down the stretch that inspires confidence, it’s hard to make a real case for them to win the Fall Classic.