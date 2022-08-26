NFL Odds 2022: How Will Falcons Young Core Perform Without Matt Ryan? Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder replace Matt Ryan by Scott Neville 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Atlanta Falcons.

For the first time since 2007, the Falcons will enter a season without quarterback Matt Ryan leading the charge. The move will accelerate the rebuild and youth movement, as they can fully look toward the future with a passing of the torch from Ryan to the duo of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder.

Atlanta has the second-worst championship odds in the league and will aim to use the upcoming season to develop a core that could one day bring them back into postseason contention. Their 2022 NFL Draft class has some intriguing players that could lift that effort.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Falcons:

2021 In Review

7-10, third in NFC South

6-10-1 against the spread

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Desmond Ridder

WR Drake London

CB Casey Hayward

Key offseason losses

QB Matt Ryan

LB Foye Oluokun

WR Russell Gage

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +20000

Conference: +10000

Division: +3500

Win total: 5 (over +125)

To make playoffs: Yes, +800

2022 award contenders

Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Pitts +10000

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Drake London +1400

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Arnold Ebiketie or Troy Anderson +5000

Comeback Player of the Year: Marcus Mariota +1600

2022 outlook

The Falcons are firmly in the basement of the NFC. Their chances of actually winning the league, conference or even division are about the same as punching a lottery ticket. The win total is intriguing because five is such a low total but there’s not much on the roster of staff to inspire the belief of a six-win season.

Instead of betting on the Falcons to do anything of relevance, player awards have the highest chance of actually hitting. Kyle Pitts for NFL Offensive Player of the Year is an interesting prop given his explosiveness. It’s hard to imagine either of their quarterbacks supplying enough support to make it happen but betting on Pitts talent could be worth throwing a Hail Mary on.

Drake London for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is a bet worth making. If London can stay healthy he should see a large workload, aided by game script. With the Falcons projected to be behind most of essentially every game on the schedule, they’ll be forced to pass the ball, adding baked-in volume for the USC product. London could be a monster in his rookie season should he stay healthy.

Marcus Mariota for NFL Comeback Player of the Year is also intriguing because he’s proven to be a quality quarterback over stretches and has been a backup for multiple years. Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry is the favorite but had nearly 1,000 yards last season. He was hurt, but hardly has to prove his talent this season. Mariota’s got two big threats in his way. New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (who went one pick ahead of Mariota) could build on the upward trajectory he set for himself a season ago. The Falcons could want to see Ridder, their rookie signal caller in a lost season, almost regardless of Mariota’s production. Still, Mariota might be worth throwing a few dollars on.