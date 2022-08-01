NFL Odds 2022: New Name But More Of Same For Commanders? by Mike Cole 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The professional football team in Washington, D.C., is on its third name since 2019, meaning the Commanders officially have more combined monikers in the last four years than they have playoff appearances in the last 10 years.

That’s a fitting way to sum up the Daniel Snyder era thus far. And as the 2022 season approaches, the Commanders look poised for more of the same in an otherwise winnable NFC East: OK, certainly not great and unlikely to reach the playoffs.

Carson Wentz takes over as quarterback, adding even more question marks to the franchise’s ongoing QB carousel. Will the former No. 1 pick live up to the laughably high price taken to acquire him? Or are the Commanders destined for another seven-win season?

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Washington Commanders.

2021 In Review

7-10, third in NFC East

8-9-1 against the spread

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Carson Wentz

OG Andrew Norwell

WR Jahan Dotson

RB Brian Robinson

Key departures

OG Brandon Scherff

OG Ereck Flowers

S Landon Collins

DT Tim Settle

DT Matt Ioannidis

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +7000

Conference: +3500

Division: +500

Win total: 8 (-110 each way)

To make playoffs: Yes +150, No -185

2022 award contenders

MVP: Carson Wentz +10000

Coach of the Year: Ron Rivera +2800

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jahon Dotson +2500

Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young +2000

2022 outlook

Wentz finished third in MVP voting in his second season, leading the NFL in QBR with Philadelphia. He hasn’t been the same, though, since suffering a knee injury that ended his season that year. He’s the obvious key to this entire thing, though, and when he’s given time to throw, he can be effective; his sack percentage fell from 10.3% in his final season with Philly to 5.8% last season with Indianapolis, and his QBR jumped 13 points. It’s a revamped offensive line in D.C., but if they can hit the ground running, there’s a chance this offense could be undervalued. Wentz has plenty of weapons, highlighted by Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dotson, the first-round pick.

The defense has a sky-high ceiling, but early injury issues with Young — who could be great value to win DPOY at 20-1 — need to be monitored. It’s in line with the entire team, though: If all breaks right, the Commanders will contend for the division. But there are a lot of question marks and uncertainty that could have them in the Jeff Fisher zone yet again.