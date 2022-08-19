NFL Odds 2022: Will Jaguars Aid Trevor Lawrence In Second-Year Leap?
BetMGM revealed 87% of the handle is on Jacksonville to make the playoffs
Editor’s note: Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Jacksonville Jaguars
Fortunately for the Jacksonville Jaguars, there’s nowhere to go but up.
The short-lived tenure of head coach Urban Meyer was an absolute disaster in Jacksonville last season, prompting owner Shad Khan to pull the plug after just 13 games. The Jaguars brought in a fresh face this offseason by hiring Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson, who previously was with the Philadelphia Eagles, now will be tasked with getting the most out of Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, like the rest of the Jacksonville group, was hindered by Meyer during a tumultuous rookie season.
All are certainly hoping for a better 2022.
Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2021 In Review
3-14, fourth in AFC South
5-12 ATS
5-12 over/under
Key offseason additions
Head coach Doug Pederson
WR Christian Kirk
OLB Travon Walker
OG Brandon Scherff
LB Foyesade Oluokun
LB Devin Lloyd
TE Evan Engram
WR Zay Jones
Key offseason losses
WR DJ Chark
LB Myles Jack
Look ahead to 2022
Super Bowl: +13000
Conference: +6500
Division: +750
Win total: 6.5 (under -130)
To make playoffs: No, -650
2022 award contenders
MVP: Trevor Lawrence +8000
Offensive Player of Year: Travis Etienne +10000, James Robinson +15000
Defensive Rookie of Year: Travon Walker +800, Devin Lloyd +1500
Comeback Player of Year: Travis Etienne +2500
Coach of the Year: Doug Pederson +1800
2022 outlook
The Jaguars will have a tough time advancing to the postseason or eclipsing their win total given the heightened competition around the AFC, and their upcoming schedule. The Jaguars have the third-best prices to win the AFC South with the improved Indianapolis Colts and mediocre Tennessee Titans heading up the two-horse race. But Jacksonville also will have to go through a healthy Baltimore Ravens group and face the loaded AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos all favored to make the playoffs.
Nevertheless, the betting public is placing a lot of money on the Jaguars to make the postseason (+450) with 87% of the handle being on Jacksonville to qualify, per BetMGM Sportsbook. Additionally, 66% of the win total handle at BetMGM is on the Jaguars to record Over 6.5 wins (+110). The plus-money prices clearly are enticing to NFL bettors, who are hoping Lawrence makes the well-known second-year leap.