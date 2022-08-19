NFL Odds 2022: Will Jaguars Aid Trevor Lawrence In Second-Year Leap? BetMGM revealed 87% of the handle is on Jacksonville to make the playoffs by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Editor’s note: Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET for NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Jacksonville Jaguars

Fortunately for the Jacksonville Jaguars, there’s nowhere to go but up.

The short-lived tenure of head coach Urban Meyer was an absolute disaster in Jacksonville last season, prompting owner Shad Khan to pull the plug after just 13 games. The Jaguars brought in a fresh face this offseason by hiring Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson, who previously was with the Philadelphia Eagles, now will be tasked with getting the most out of Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, like the rest of the Jacksonville group, was hindered by Meyer during a tumultuous rookie season.

All are certainly hoping for a better 2022.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

3-14, fourth in AFC South

5-12 ATS

5-12 over/under

Key offseason additions

Head coach Doug Pederson

WR Christian Kirk

OLB Travon Walker

OG Brandon Scherff

LB Foyesade Oluokun

LB Devin Lloyd

TE Evan Engram

WR Zay Jones

Key offseason losses

WR DJ Chark

LB Myles Jack

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +13000

Conference: +6500

Division: +750

Win total: 6.5 (under -130)

To make playoffs: No, -650

2022 award contenders

MVP: Trevor Lawrence +8000

Offensive Player of Year: Travis Etienne +10000, James Robinson +15000

Defensive Rookie of Year: Travon Walker +800, Devin Lloyd +1500

Comeback Player of Year: Travis Etienne +2500

Coach of the Year: Doug Pederson +1800

2022 outlook

The Jaguars will have a tough time advancing to the postseason or eclipsing their win total given the heightened competition around the AFC, and their upcoming schedule. The Jaguars have the third-best prices to win the AFC South with the improved Indianapolis Colts and mediocre Tennessee Titans heading up the two-horse race. But Jacksonville also will have to go through a healthy Baltimore Ravens group and face the loaded AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos all favored to make the playoffs.

Nevertheless, the betting public is placing a lot of money on the Jaguars to make the postseason (+450) with 87% of the handle being on Jacksonville to qualify, per BetMGM Sportsbook. Additionally, 66% of the win total handle at BetMGM is on the Jaguars to record Over 6.5 wins (+110). The plus-money prices clearly are enticing to NFL bettors, who are hoping Lawrence makes the well-known second-year leap.