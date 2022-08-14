NFL Odds: AFC Contender Represents Most Lopsided Division Liability The Colts have received 85.5% of the AFC South handle by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The arrival of quarterback Matt Ryan is expected to make the Colts a legitimate contender in the AFC, and the betting public has indicated as much when it comes to Indianapolis’ division futures.

No team in the league has received more bets or more money to win any division. The Colts, of course, benefit from having both the lowly Houston Texans and still-building Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.

The Colts are responsible for 85.5% of the money wagered on the AFC South division futures, which represents 62.2% of the betting tickets, as revealed by BetMGM Sportsbook last week. The overwhelming amount of money and bets, along with some offseason moves by the Titans, has prompted the Colts to jump Tennessee on the AFC South betting board.

There’s a eye-popping disparity when it comes to the division handle as the Titans have earned just 11.6% of the money. The Jaguars, who have received 2.3% of the money, and the Texans, who have received merely 0.6%, round out the four-team division. Tennessee has earned 24.5% of betting tickets.

The Los Angeles Rams also have received an overwhelming amount of the NFC West division handle at 80.9%, but no team has eclipsed the Colts.