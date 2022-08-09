NFL Odds: How Betting Public Views AFC East As Bills Look To Defend Buffalo has more than tripled the next closest handle by Sean T. McGuire 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The betting public is incredibly high on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills entering the 2021-22 NFL season.

Buffalo, of note, is one of the betting favorites at most major sportsbooks when it comes to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this coming Feb. And those prices, to no surprise, correlate to being a considerable favorite to win the AFC East for a third consecutive year.

The Bills are responsible for 62.2% of the total money wagered on the AFC East champion, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, which represents nearly 37% of the bets.

The next closest team in regards to the money wagered is the New York Jets (17%) with the Miami Dolphins (15.1%) and New England Patriots (5.6%) sitting third and fourth in the division, respectively. Buffalo’s handle is more than triple the next closest team.

There’s a noticeable gap in tickets, too. The Dolphins (27.6%) come in behind the Bills with the Jets (24.3%) and Patriots (11.8%) rounding out the four-team division.

As you can see, Bill Belichick’s Patriots have earned the fewest amount of bets and least amount of money wagered on the division at BetMGM. It’s caused New England to drop on the betting sheet as New England now sits in a tie for second at +450 after opening at +320. The Dolphins, meanwhile, opened at +550 and now jumped to +450.

The Bills also are one of BetMGM’s biggest liabilities to win the Super Bowl. Buffalo, who opened at +750, now is 6-to-1 to claim the Lombardi Trophy. And of those who have bet the future, 18% of the money wagered and 12% of tickets have backed the Bills.