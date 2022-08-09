NFL Odds: Three Futures Bets To Make On Saquon Barkley, Giants Giants Over 7 wins? by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the NFL preseason in full swing, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market.

Now, let’s examine how to bet on the NFC East. We’ll focus on the new-look New York Giants.

Here are three ways that I’m going to bet on the G-Men this season.

Over 7 wins +105

This New York franchise desperately needed an overhaul of the offensive line. In fact, most Giants fans will tell you that has been an ongoing issue for more than a decade. Well, the Giants finally addressed it, as they added Jon Feliciano and drafted first-round offensive tackle Evan Neal. The addition of head coach Brian Daboll, however, is the main reason why I like Over 7 wins (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Daboll will come in and immediately improve a Giants offense that was the second-worst in the league last season. His first order of business is improving the play of quarterback Daniel Jones. Daboll was credited with helping Josh Allen reach new levels in Buffalo as the Bills’ former offensive coordinator. He will need to do the same with Jones, who is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds with a strong arm. Even if Daboll fails at maximizing Jones’ potential, he has a serviceable backup with Tyrod Taylor, who I still feel confident in getting us to the Over on this bet.

Kayvon Thibodeaux to win Defensive Rookie of the Year +600

There are a few awards futures that I have my eye on as it pertains to the Giants. Let’s start first with the Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Giants might have struck gold by selecting Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookie has received rave reviews so far in Giants training camp. Thibodeaux has a rare combination of size and speed at the position and has been compared to Jason Pierre-Paul, the last defensive lineman the Giants drafted in the first round. The Giants can only hope for the same output from Thibodeaux. His projected sack total is over/under 7 1/2, and if Thibodeaux goes over that, on that big stage of New York City, then I love him to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +600 on DraftKings.

Saquon Barkley to win Comeback Player of the Year +2000

My last bet on the Giants is taking a flier on Saquon Barkley to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award at 20/1 on PointsBet Sportsbook. The running back played in 13 games last season and was working his way back from injuries. However, he performed below expectations. He rushed for just under 600 yards and only found the end zone twice. With the offensive-minded Daboll now at the helm, and Barkley finally healthy, the possibility of a bounce-back year is highly likely.