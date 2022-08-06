NFLPA Files Reply on Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Behalf by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Player’s Association for the National Football League has filed their reply to the National Football League appealing the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

If you have been living under a rock and haven’t been following what’s been happening with Watson and the NFL this week, well, here you go. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson agreed with the NFL that Watson’s behavior was unacceptable regarding his massages. She called him a predator, his actions egregious, and he likely doesn’t think he can be trusted because his reinstatement involved not having any massages outside of a team setting.

This was not good enough for the NFL as they think six games is light. Under the new CBA, the NFL had the right to appeal to commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee. That designee will be former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey. A final decision could come next week as the CBA also states that this procedure is to be done on an expedited basis. Also, according to the CBA, the designee’s decision is final. That being said, it would be an upset if this didn’t end up in federal court again.

