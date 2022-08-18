Three Bets To Make On Steelers Before Start Of 2022 NFL Season Pittsburgh will have a new look in 2022 by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NFL preseason in full swing, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market. We’ve talked at great length about the New England Patriots’ season outlook on NESN’s “The Ultimate Betting Show” and “Lunch Line.”

Now, let’s examine how to bet on the AFC North. We’ll focus on the revamped, Ben Roethlisberger-less Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are three ways that I’m going to bet on Mike Tomlin and company.

Hammering Harris

For nearly two decades this Steelers franchise was led by Roethlisberger. When his career began in Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ identity was always great defense and a strong run game. Pittsburgh’s brand was the epitome of toughness and grit in the NFL. Over the course of Big Ben’s career, the Steelers evolved and morphed into an aerial attack more in line with the modern-day NFL. Now that Roethlisberger has retired, I think we will see this franchise resort back to its old-school ways. That’s why I’m going to bet the Over on every player projection in the futures market for running back Najee Harris. In his rookie campaign, Harris rushed for 1,200 yards and accounted for 10 total touchdowns. The Steelers will depend on him even more now with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett under center. I’m betting the Over on Harris available props at DraftKings for 1,600.5 rush and receiving yards, 1,1150.5 rush yards, and 9.5 rushing touchdowns.

Pickett’s Promise

Although I’m anticipating a prolific season for Harris, somebody must play QB for this storied franchise. I’m going to take a chance on the rookie Pickett cracking the starting lineup before long and replacing Trubisky. Pickett was electrifying at Pitt as he led the Panthers to an ACC championship in his final collegiate season. I believe Pickett has a much higher upside than Trubisky and that’s why the Steelers selected him No. 20 overall in this year’s draft. If Pickett can earn the starting nod, it will begin a new era of Steelers football the same way Big Ben did years ago. I’m betting Pickett to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at +600 available on DraftKings.

Trophy for Tomlin?

My last bet on the Steelers is betting on another individual award. This is the first time in recent memory when this proud franchise, draped in tradition, doesn’t have many expectations around it. The pulse surrounding this team appears to be based more on uncertainty. That unpredictability has created some betting value on one of the game’s best head coaches. I going to bet on Tomlin to win NFL Coach of the Year at 30-1 on DraftKings for the simple fact that he has never had a losing season in his entire career. It’s hard to believe that Tomlin has never won this award but if he is able to continue that winning season trend with a team that nobody is expecting greatness from, he will be in line to capture his first NFL Coach of the Year award.