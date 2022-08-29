WR Gabriel Davis a 1B in Bills' Offense? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Following a breakout performance in last season’s memorable AFC Divisional Round, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis enters 2022 as the team’s number two option in the passing game.

However, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the gap between Davis and number one wideout Stefon Diggs on the target pole may not be as wide as initially anticipated.

King writes, “When I was in Bills’ camp, I was told with certainty that his [Davis] four-TD performance in the playoff loss at Kansas City was the start of something big, not a fluke. He’s a worker, and Josh Allen sees him as a great complement – not a distant number two – to Stefon Diggs.”

The news is music to the ears of Davis’ fantasy owners, who typically select the 23-year-old in the fourth round of drafts. Playing in an explosive Bills offense, Davis carries top-ten upside in this his first full year as a starter.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Buffalo holding the best Super Bowl LVII odds at +600.