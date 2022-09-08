Brewers, Marlins National League Best Bets for September 8 by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.San Francisco Giants (+176) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-210) Total: 7 (O-128, U+104)

The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers are set to kick off Game 1 of a doubleheader today from American Family Field. Neither side enters this matchup playing good baseball, with the Giants and Brewers both losers of two straight games, posting identical 4-6 records over their past ten. The Brewers have fallen to 9.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the NL Central and are also four games back in the Wild Card race, while the Giants are 9.5 back of the third Wild Card position. Milwaukee dropped two-of-three games this week to the Colorado Rockies, while the Giants also lost two-of-three to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s hard to be bullish about either side entering this matchup, with both seeing their playoff hopes diminish in the final month of the MLB season.

In saying that, the Brewers are set to send their most consistent arm to the mound, which should at least give them an edge in this starting pitching matchup. The Giants are expected to start lefty Scott Alexander, while the Brewers will turn to the reigning NL Cy Young winner in Corbin Burnes. Alexander has been used as an opener for the Giants and has posted no record, along with a 1.69 ERA in five appearances, while Burnes is 9-6 with a 3.02 ERA and 200 strikeouts. The Giants haven’t had an overwhelming bullpen, and with them throwing out a bullpen game for this matchup, it’s hard to see them playing at the same level as the Brewers.

It’s been challenging to trust Milwaukee of late, and understandably so, with the meltdowns from the backend of their bullpen. Still, they have too much value on the run line for Game 1 of this double dip. The Brew Crew are priced with plus-money on the run line at +118, and that’s a number bettors will likely turn towards on this small slate of games.

Best Bet: Brewers run line (+118)

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies are set to conclude a three-game series from Citizens Bank Park later tonight. The Phillies are looking for the series sweep after winning the first two matchups by one run in each game, but the Marlins should see an advantage in this contest that could end their losing streak. The Marlins own a 1-9 record over their past ten games and have lost nine in a row, while the Phillies are 4-6 but have now won two straight. The Phillies occupy the third Wild Card position in the National League, while the Marlins will look to play spoiler in this matchup. Even with the recent long losing skid for the Marlins, they’ve still shown some admirable fight in this series with the Phillies and kept things extremely close, which should make you feel good about their chances tonight with the front runner for the NL Cy Young set to start for them.

Pitching has been a strength for the Phillies for a lot of this season, but they’ll be forced to enter this game knowing they won’t have an edge on the mound. The Marlins are expected to send dominant righthander Sandy Alcantara to the bump, while the Phillies will be countering with veteran Kyle Gibson. Alcantara has posted a 12-7 record, paired with a 2.36 ERA and 170 strikeouts, while Gibson is 9-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 116 punchouts. There hasn’t been much success for the Phillies against the Marlins righthander, and it’s difficult to see him recording back-to-back poor starts after having a down appearance against the big-bopping Atlanta Braves.

Whenever you’re getting plus-money with the Marlins when Alcantara is on the mound, it’s hard not to consider the price, especially in a winnable game. The losing ends here for the Marlins, so you should side with them on the moneyline at +110.

Best Bet: Marlins moneyline (+110)