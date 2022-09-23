Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley to Play Week 3? by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, newly-signed wide receiver Cole Beasley could play in Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Bowles said after watching Cole Beasley practice for three days, he could dress and play Sunday if necessary: "I think he could. He's quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he's played and gotten a lot of reps under him." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 23, 2022

Beasley inked a deal with the Bucs on Tuesday as the team deals with injuries to wideouts Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), in addition to the absence of number one receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended one game for his role in last Sunday’s brawl versus the New Orleans Saints.

“I think he could,” said head coach Todd Bowles when asked if Beasley will see the field Sunday. “He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system, and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.”

Beasley was released by the Buffalo Bills in March following three productive years with the team. Unsurprisingly, the 33-year-old is ecstatic about the opportunity to play with none other than the G.O.A.T – Tom Brady.

“I’ve been wanting to play with Brady for a long time, so it’s exciting for me,” said Beasley. “I’m excited for the opportunity and just ready to get back at it.”

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bucs as slight -1.5 home favorites on the spread and -116 on the moneyline.