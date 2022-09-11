Cardinals' J.J. Watt Unlikely to Suit Up in Season Opener by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Arizona Cardinals kick off the 2022 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they’ll do so without one of their starting defensive ends. Adam Schefter tweeted that although listed as questionable, J.J. Watt is unlikely to suit up for the season opener due to a lingering calf injury.

Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Chiefs, per source. Cardinals want to be safe and smart with 16 games ahead. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Injuries limited Watt’s participation in 2021, with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year appearing in just seven games for the Cardinals. Consequently, Watt’s metrics took a hit, with the 33-year-old recording just 16 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Michael Dogbe sits second on the Cardinals’ depth chart and should start in Watt’s absence. Dogbe has appeared in 27 games for Arizona, making one start with 33 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The Cardinals open the season as home underdogs, currently priced at +6.5 for their non-conference matchup, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook. Additionally, the total is set at 53.5, with the over bought up to -112.