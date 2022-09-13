Chicago White Sox Weekly Betting Update – September 13 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago White Sox were a popular World Series pick this year but haven’t performed up to expectations and aren’t currently in a playoff spot.

SportsGrid will follow the AL Central closely over the final month of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the three-headed AL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, league, and World Series odds along the way.

This week in White Sox action, the team will begin a two-game set with the Colorado Rockies, followed by a make-up game against the Cleveland Guardians and a three-game weekend series with Detroit Tigers.

The Chicago White Sox have been an exciting team to follow in September. There are times when you think they have a run in them, and they start to play well, and there are others where you’re left wanting more. They have built some momentum, posting a 7-3 stretch over their past ten games. Still, they fell a game behind their pace last week because the Cleveland Guardians swept the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. The White Sox were largely counted out when they continued to fall backward, but a recent stretch of solid baseball has changed their fortunes, keeping them alive in the race just three games back of the Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central. Last week, the team was at +280 to win the division, and those odds have fallen to +350, which is a price that could be worth looking at.

A lot can change over a week during a stretch run in September, and despite having another solid streak of games, the White Sox lost ground in the AL Central. The White Sox have long been a team that the public has wanted to buy into, with high expectations. They’ve been better of late, but there’s a reason their odds to win the AL pennant are still at +4100 compared to +3700 last week. The White Sox have four matchups remaining with the Guardians, and one will take place this week in what almost feels like a must-win setting. They don’t have a hard end to their week with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers, which could be a spot where they can make up ground. The White Sox might be alive and within striking distance, but their odds of winning the American League are still somewhat far-fetched.

Nothing has changed over the week for the White Sox in the sense that if they can qualify for the postseason, there’s reason to at least consider backing them as a World Series threat. Their rotation is filled with high-quality arms at the top, the type that typically scares other playoff teams. Over the last week, the White Sox have seen their World Series odds bet down from +8500 to +7000, which is interesting given their odds falling for the AL Central and AL pennant. With the odds set at +7000, there’s likely some value in this number, meaning there’s reason to be bullish about the White Sox until they give us more reason not to be.