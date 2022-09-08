Could Betting Public Gain Edge From This NFL Coaching Stat? Some NFL coaches have great histories against the spread by Keagan Stiefel 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL season kick off Thursday night, with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams set to take on the Buffalo Bills in a matchup between two goliath’s that many believe could be a sneak preview of Super Bowl LVII.

But before that matchup takes place, bettors across the country are likely going to take a long look at any piece of information that could give them a slight edge. Whether it be in that specific game, or any other that takes place this season. That’s why you clicked on this, right?

Well today is your lucky day, because the folks at Bookies.com compiled a list of NFL head coaching records against the spread. Here’s a look at the top 10.

Mike McCarthy (DAL): 62.9%

Matt LaFleur (GB): 61.1%

Mike Tomlin (PIT): 58.5%

Pete Carroll (SEA): 56%

Sean McDermott (BUF): 55.6%

Zac Taylor (CIN): 54.7%

Bill Belichick (NE): 54.6%

Andy Reid (KC): 53.7%

Kliff Kingsbury (ARI): 53%

Sean McVay (LAR): 52.7%

While bettors likely won’t fully rely on these statistics to make decisions, a large disparity between head coaches winning percentage against the spread may help swing an undecided bettor one way. Week 1, for example, has a few instances of top-10 finishers matching up against bottom-10 finishers on the list.

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles will matchup Sunday afternoon in a game that is expected to be decided by a touchdown or less. Dan Campbell’s record against the spread (51.4%) is much more favorable to Nick Sirianni’s (44.4%), which may help some bettors make a final decision. That is the case for Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (51.4%) and Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (46.1%) in their matchup, as well as McCarthy and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles (46.2%) in their matchup.

You can find full odds for the entire NFL slate here.