Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Praises LT Tyler Smith by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Dallas Cowboys had many problems in their 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. But, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the performance of rookie left tackle Tyler Smith was not one of them.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones praised Smith, saying:

“The one that I’m really proud of is Tyler Smith. I think by any definition, you got to give him his due to come in there and have his first game in the NFL and start at left tackle. We know what a prospect he is, but we think he held his stead real good there.”

As for the team’s newest offensive linemen in Jason Peters, Jones said he expects the veteran to suit up for the team sooner rather than later, although he hinted it may not be at left tackle.

“We’ll have a spot for him,” said Jones. “There’s no question that we’re going to be using him… But, again, I won’t be more specific, but he can play both tackles.”

With backup quarterback Cooper Rush replacing the injured Dak Prescott (out 4-6 weeks), Dallas’ reshuffled offensive line will be under even more pressure to perform.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as +7.5 home underdogs on the spread and +265 on the moneyline for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.