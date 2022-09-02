Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Team will 'Pay Some Price” with LT Tyler Smith by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In the wake of Tyron Smith’s hamstring injury, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to roll with rookie first-rounder Tyler Smith at left tackle.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, while expressing confidence in Smith, knows it’s far from an ideal situation.

“He’s got everything we hoped and more when we drafted him,” said Jones. “That’s exactly what we drafted him for, to come in and be the left tackle. Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. But in the meantime, he’s going to come in, and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate degree in playing left tackle between now and then. Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with him paying a price? I think so, yes.”

Smith committed 25 penalties over his past 21 games at Tulsa, causing many analysts to question how he will fare at the next level. The 21-year-old will look to answer some of those questions in just nine days when the Cowboys open their regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Dallas at +104 on the moneyline.