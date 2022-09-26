Cowboys Vs. Giants Betting Preview: Three Bets For Monday Night Is Saquon Barkley officially back? by Travis Thomas 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Week 3 of the NFL regular season is nearly complete, so let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the Cowboys and Giants.

Now, let’s examine three bets to make for this NFC East rivalry. Let’s start with the moneyline.

Giants moneyline (-115, DraftKings Sportsbook)

This has the makings of an old-school NFC battle. Low-scoring, running the ball, tough defense and a rabid home crowd. With the injury to Dak Prescott, most assumed the Cowboys’ offense would struggle. So far, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played well, and Dallas hasn’t missed a beat. Rush went 19-for-31 for 235 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions in an upset win against the Bengals last week. I’m betting on regression toward the mean Monday night in East Rutherford. Defensively, Cincinnati was only able to muster up one sack against Rush and they didn’t force any turnovers. The Giants defense will be much better and the home-field advantage will play a big part in that as well. I like the Giants to win the game on the moneyline as slight favorites.

Over 39 total points (-110, DraftKings)

Although the Cowboys have significant injuries on the offensive side of the ball, I still like the over 39 total points -110 available at DraftKings. With injuries to Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Tyron Smith, Conor McGovern and Prescott, it’s easy to see why the total is set so low. In addition to that, the Giants’ 170.5 rushing yards per game ranks rank third in the league. The Cowboys run the ball effectively with two backs in Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard. While this game will rely heavily on the run game, it still should come down to a few big plays through the air which could not only be the difference between winning and losing but also affect the over/under. It will be a sweat down the stretch of this game, but ultimately, I like the over to cash — barely.

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown (+105, DraftKings)

My last bet for Monday night doesn’t involve the spread or total. But it does involve the key piece for both of those things to cash or not. That key piece is Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The prop market is chock-full of bets for Barkley to have a big night against the Cowboys, but the one I am most confident in is the anytime touchdown prop at +105 on DraftKings. Barkley is an all-around back who can beat you by carrying the ball or catching it out of the backfield. Giants head coach Brian Daboll is known for being an offensive expert and throughout the first few games this season, he has showcased Barkley as the centerpiece of the Giants’ offense. Barkley got into the end zone in Week 1 and although he didn’t score last week, Daboll still showed a commitment to the run as Barkley toted the rock 21 times in a win. I’m anticipating Barkley getting multiple chances in the red zone against Dallas.