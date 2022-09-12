Guardians, Astros American League Best Bets for September 12 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.Los Angeles Angels (-102) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-116) Total: 8 (O -102, U -118)

The Los Angeles Angels are set to visit the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game series beginning tonight from Progressive Field. Over the weekend, the Guardians picked up a massive sweep over the Minnesota Twins in a three-game set, while the Angels dropped two-of-three games to the AL West-leading Houston Astros. After their series victory over the Twins, the Guardians extended their AL Central lead to 4.5 games over Minnesota while keeping a 2.5-game buffer between them and the Chicago White Sox. Entering this matchup, the Guardians have won three straight games and are 5-5 over their past ten, while the Angels are also 5-5 over that same stretch of games. With the Guardians fighting for a division crown, it’s not hard to understand why you’d likely be drawn in their direction for this opening matchup.

Pitching isn’t something that’s been a strength for the Angels, but the same can’t be said for the Guardians, who’ve received some of the best pitching in the American League. The Angels are still set to send one of their most consistent arms to the bump in Reid Detmers, while the Guardians will counter with Konnor Pilkington. The Angels left-hander has posted a 5-5 record, paired with a solid 3.67 ERA and 105 strikeouts, while Pilkington is 1-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 punchouts. Los Angeles has struggled as the road team, and it’s not hard to see that continuing, especially considering his ERA is worse on the road at 3.80. It’s not the best matchup, but with the Guardians as slight favorites at -116 on the moneyline and a small board of games, they’ll likely draw in some bets.

Many people will probably look towards Detmers and pivot from this game, but Pilkington has looked good of late and should give you some confidence. There’s not a ton of value on the home side, but there’s enough to make you consider siding with them at -116 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (-116)

The Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers are set to kick off a three-game series tonight from Comerica Park. The Astros took two-of-three games from the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, while the Tigers won two of three against the Kansas City Royals. This series is a mismatch on paper, with the Astros holding a 35-game lead over the Tigers, who’ll also enter this matchup as a significant home underdog. Houston has posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Tigers sit at 4-6 over that same stretch of games. The Astros are closing in on another playoff spot after losing in the World Series just a year ago, while the Tigers continue to rebuild.

Pitching has been an area of concern for the Tigers, and it’s one of the reasons they continue to sit in the basement of the AL Central. On the other hand, the Astros have received some of the best starting pitching in baseball, which should be apparent tonight. The visiting Astros are expected to start left-hander Framber Valdez, while the Tigers will counter with another lefty in Eduardo Rodriguez. Valdez has continued to put together quality starts for the Astros, and it’s not difficult to see that continue tonight against Detroit. The left-hander owns a 14-5 record, paired with a 2.64 ERA and 161 strikeouts, while Rodriguez is 3-4 with a 4.13 ERA and 50 punchouts.

The Astros have a clear advantage on the bump in this matchup and at the plate. Some of their hitters have already found success against the Tigers lefty, which should carry over tonight. As a result, targeting the Astros on the run line makes a lot of sense at -125, which should be considered.

Best Bet: Astros run line (-125)