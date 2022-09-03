Kansas City Royals Catcher Salvadore Perez Leaves Game Early
Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports that Salvadore Perez of the Kansas City Royals was forced to leave the game early Friday.
Salvador Perez hit on the hand by a pitch and comes out of the game. Sebastian Rivero enters to run for him.— Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) September 3, 2022
Perez was hit in the hand by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning and had to exit the contest. Getting hit in the hand or wrist by a pitch is always worrisome for a batter as there are so many little bones in that area that can easily break. The Royals have not released any information about the injury to Perez or if they believe he will be forced to miss any time. Perez was 0-2 before leaving the game.
The Royals will have Jonathan Heasley on the mound Saturday, and Michael Pineda of the Detroit Tigers will oppose him. This game is meaningless for both teams as they are both out of the playoff hunt and just finishing the season.