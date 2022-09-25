Magic's Markelle Fultz Out Indefinitely With Fractured Toe by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A potential breakthrough team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference has suffered yet another injury before the 2022-2023 campaign has even begun.

Orlando Magic Guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured left big toe during a preseason workout. The team announced the injury on Sunday morning, and a spokesperson said his return “will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.”

Fultz signed a three-year, $50 million contract extension in December of 2020 but has missed most of the past two seasons with a torn ACL suffered in January of 2021. In 18 games during the 2022 season, Fultz averaged 10.8 points per game and 5.5 assists.

He joins fellow guard Gary Harris on the sideline. The veteran guard from Indianapolis is recovering from a torn meniscus.

The Orlando Magic hold media day on Monday and begin training camp on Tuesday.