Milwaukee Brewers Weekly Betting Update – September 12 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen behind in the NL Central race, but there’s still reason to be positive when looking at the rest of their season.

SportsGrid will follow the Brewers closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel has plenty of betting implications for how things finish in the two-horse NL Central race.

Not only will we be looking towards their upcoming series, but we’ll also be tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

With the Brewers and Cardinals trading blows throughout the year, this race should come down to the final weeks of the MLB season.

If the Brewers were ever going to gain ground in the NL Central, this is the week to do it. The Brewers begin their week with a two-game set against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals before hosting the New York Yankees for a three-game series over the weekend.

The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t exactly had a poor stretch of play lately, but they still find themselves eight games back for the division lead with just 21 games remaining on their schedule. That’s going to be a tough deficit for the Brewers to overcome, which has only seen them trim a game over the past week despite posting a 6-4 record over their past ten. The Brewers are still in the playoff hunt and only sit two games back in the Wild Card, but their division odds are no longer listed on the board, which makes sense considering their current standing.

Unlike the surging Cardinals, the Brewers have seen their odds fall over the last week, going from +3000 to win the National League pennant to +5500. This will be an important week to follow the Brewers, even with their NL Central odds shrinking by the day. They still are clearly in the National League Wild Card hunt, and they’ll need to put together an excellent week to improve those odds, ultimately leading to their pennant odds improving. The Brewers are the last ranked team in odds to win the National League of the teams remaining in the race, and that shouldn’t be a surprise with their inconsistent second half. This roster still has the experience, but it is hard to count on.

The National League will be challenging to figure out once the postseason comes around, with several good teams still figuring out their seeding. As a result, the Brewers’ price to win the World Series has continued dropping over the past two weeks, and it’s not hard to see why. Even though the team put together a strong week and gained ground in the NL Central and Wild Card race, they still saw their World Series odds fall from +6000 to +13000. With that, there are still a lot of teams in both leagues that have better prices than Milwaukee, and it’s difficult to talk yourself into this current number, even if the odds look good when you first see them in the futures market.