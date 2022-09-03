Minnesota Twins P Sonny Gray Left Friday's Start Early
Sonny Gray had to leave the game Friday for the Minnesota Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
https://twitter.com/DanHayesMLB/status/1565886706745761798
Gray had to leave the game after the fourth inning due to tightness in his right hamstring. The Twins lost this game to the Chicago White Sox 4-3. Gray went four innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on five hits while walking one and striking out two. He was not involved in the decision.
The Twins are one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead in the American League Central. This might be their only path to making the playoffs, as they are four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot in the American League.
The Twins will have Tyler Mahle, who they acquired from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline, on the hill Saturday. The White Sox will counter with their ace and one of the best pitchers in the American League in Dylan Cease.