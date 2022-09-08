NFL Odds 2022: Sean McVay, Rams Set Out On Super Bowl Defense The Rams are 12-to-1 to repeat as champions by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams wanted to get the band back together in hopes of defending their Super Bowl LVI title during the 2022 NFL season.

They’ve accomplished the first part. Now it’s time for the second.

The Rams, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the Lombardi Trophy in February, now enter the campaign with a target on the back. But given the talent they’re bringing back — quarterback Matt Stafford, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Donald — as well as the talent they’ve added — six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wager, previous 1,000-yard wideout Allen Robinson — the Rams have the horses to contend once again.

2021 In Review

12-5, first in NFC West

8-9 ATS

9-7-1 over/under

Key offseason additions

LB Bobby Wager

WR Allen Robinson

Key offseason departures

WR Odell Beckham

RB Sony Michel

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +1200

Conference: +550

Division: +130

Win total: 10.5 (-110 each way)

To make playoffs: Yes, -250

2022 award contenders

MVP: Matthew Stafford +1600

Offensive Player of Year: Cooper Kupp +1200

Defensive Player of Year: Aaron Donald +800, Jalen Ramsey +5000

Coach of Year: Sean McVay +2500

2022 outlook

The Rams have the high-end talent. They also might have the game’s best coach. And now they’ve gained the championship-level experience. Nevertheless, it’s difficult to repeat as Super Bowl champions as depicted by the fact it hasn’t been done in nearly two decades. The public clearly has noticed, too. Los Angeles is responsible for just 5.5% of tickets and 4.8% of the Super Bowl handle, as shared by BetMGM Sportsbook.

But those numbers are not to say there is not confidence in the Rams succeeding. LA very well could emerge from the NFC West after finishing first in the division last season, and the public agrees. The Rams have received 68% of the handle and 54.2% of bets to repeat in the division, per BetMGM. And that’s not the only way the public has depicted its confidence. Ninety-two percent of the win total handle is on the Over 10.5 and 78% of the money wagered is on McVay and company to make the NFC playoffs.