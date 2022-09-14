NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Open as Favorites by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL season is underway, and we’ll be looking at the line movement from teams in terms of their odds of winning the Super Bowl each week.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills (+500)

An impressive Week 1 performance over the defending Super Bowl champions certainly didn’t hurt the Buffalo Bills’ chances at the top of the odds rankings, solidifying their Super Bowl odds at +500 and beginning the year as the team to beat.

2. (Tie) Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

Much like the Bills, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs scored early and often in their Week 1 matchup, and it appears this offense hasn’t missed a beat despite the departure of Tyreek Hill to Miami.

2. (Tie) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750)

It wasn’t the perfect performance for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, at least not offensively. Still, their defense proved fearful and should continue being a dominant force in the 2022 season.

4. (Tie) Philadelphia Eagles (+1300)

The Philadelphia Eagles made one thing clear in Week 1, their offense will be one of the most explosive in football, and it will be challenging to stop for opposing defenses.

4. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers (+1300)

It’s no secret that the AFC West will be a powerhouse this season. The Los Angeles Chargers opened their schedule positively, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders to start their divisional matchups on a positive note.

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Rams (+1400)

It wasn’t a pretty opening performance for the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl last year, but you can’t get too high after a win in this league or too low after a loss.

6. (Tie) Green Bay Packers (+1400)

Much like the Rams, it wasn’t a great Week 1 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who have clear concerns about their offensive line and whether or not there are enough playmakers on this offense.

8. Baltimore Ravens (+1600)

The defense for the Baltimore Ravens looked much improved in Week 1 against the New York Jets, but a more significant test is on the horizon when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to town for their home opener in Week 2.

9. (Tie) Minnesota Vikings (+2200)

It was an impressive Week 1 showing for the Minnesota Vikings in their beat down of the Green Bay Packers, and this team has some sneaky value in their current odds to win the Super Bowl at +2200 that stand out.

9. (Tie) San Francisco 49ers (+2200)

It wasn’t a banner showing for Trey Lance in the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, but it’s also reasonable to chalk that up to the poor conditions. Lance will need to show much more in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

9. (Tie) Denver Broncos (+2200)

Week 1 had its fair share of upsets, maybe none more significant than the Seattle Seahawks besting Russell Wilson in his return with the Denver Broncos. Clock management was a clear issue down the stretch for Nathaniel Hackett, which is noteworthy for the first-year Broncos head coach.

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook