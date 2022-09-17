Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler Could Return Wednesday
The Philadelphia Phillies hope to have Zack Wheeler back in the starting rotation Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The news is good on Zack Wheeler. He pitched to hitters this afternoon and simulated two innings. The Phillies are targeting Wednesday against Toronto for his return to rotation. First start will be shortened with a piggyback.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 16, 2022
Wheeler has been on the injured list since August 25 due to right forearm tendinitis. Wheeler was able to complete two simulated innings Friday on his rehab assignment. Wheeler is scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays, a matchup that is anything but a soft landing spot. If Wheeler starts Wednesday, it would be doubtful that he would pitch deep into the game and probably be on a pitch count.
On Saturday, the Phillies will try and even up their series versus the Atlanta Braves. They will have their ace, Aaron Nola, on the mound, and he will be up against Jake Odorizzi. The Phillies are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -112 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.