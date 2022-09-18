Ravens' JK Dobbins Not Expected to Play Sunday vs. Dolphins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t taking any chances with their star running back. Adam Schefter confirmed that J.K. Dobbins wouldn’t suit up against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Ravens continue to exercise caution with RB J.K. Dobbins and do not plan to play him today vs. the Dolphins, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Dobbins hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the final preseason game of 2021. Previously, the former Ohio State Buckeye has expressed frustration with being held out of the lineup while also offering that he expects to be back in action soon.

Without Dobbins, the Ravens relied more heavily on their passing game in Week 1. Baltimore called passing plays 60.4% of the time, above last season’s benchmark of 56.4%. Still, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill will all be in the mix for touches out of the backfield against the Dolphins.

The Ravens steamrolled the New York Jets in Week 1, limiting them to a lone field goal through the first three quarters of their 24-9 win.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ravens priced as -3.5 home chalk against the Dolphins on Sunday.