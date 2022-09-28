Saints QB Jameis Winston DNP Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans Saints (1-2) quarterback Jameis Winston (back) did not practice Wednesday.

Looks like the Saints are preparing in case they have to make a change at quarterback. Jameis Winston was not at practice today. Andy Dalton took first team reps at QB, with Taysom Hill receiving reps as a reserve QB. This is different than past weeks. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 28, 2022

Winston has struggled the first three weeks as he continues playing through multiple back fractures. The 28-year-old’s last start saw him throw for 353 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions as the Saints fell 22-14 to the previously winless Carolina Panthers.

Despite his team’s slow start, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was adamant that Winston would remain New Orleans QB1, health permitting:

“I think everybody, when you get in these situations, is kind of looking for a place to place blame,” said Allen. “There are enough mistakes to go around. I don’t really want to go there. I feel confident with Jameis.”

In the meantime, backup quarterback Andy Dalton took reps with the first-team offense. He will draw the start in London against the Minnesota Vikings if Winston is declared inactive.

