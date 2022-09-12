Tommy Pham Couldn’t Wait To Check On Fantasy Team After Red Sox Win Tommy Pham has made it clear, he loves fantasy football by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is passionate about fantasy football. That much has been made very clear.

Perhaps known for his passion about the game more than anything else, the return of Pham’s fantasy football team fell on Sunday where the poor guy was forced to work. Unlike the bulk of his fellow fantasy players, Pham was unable to sit on his couch, enjoy a few cold ones and meticulously fiddle with his lineup throughout the day. Instead, his “professional baseball contract” forced him had to go out and perform for the Red Sox in their series finale with the Baltimore Orioles.

Pham went 1-for-4, scoring the lone run in the Red Sox’s 1-0 victory over the Orioles. After the game he caught up with NESN’s Jahmai Webster, before quickly shuffling back into the dugout to check on his lineup.

“I got to check my fantasy, man. Got to see if Michael Thomas went off,” Pham said, per NESN Twitter video. “Got a lot of depth, got to see if my picks clicked.”

While it is unknown how well Pham’s team did in Week 1, context clues would tell you the 34-year old had a solid start to the season. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who Pham referenced in his postgame interaction with Webster, caught five passes for 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A solid contribution, for sure.

Pham and the Red Sox will return to Fenway Park to take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday, First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.