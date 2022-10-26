Broncos QB Russell Wilson a Limited Participant in Practice Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Wilson is dealing with a partially torn hamstring, an injury that forced him to miss Week 7’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.

Peter Gabriel of the Denver Post reports that Wilson is “doing more and with more pace during the open part of practice” than a week ago, and the 33-year-old is trending toward a Week 8 return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

While Wilson has struggled mightily in his first year in Mile High, his presence still represents a significant upgrade for Denver’s pass catchers, as backup Brett Rypien completed just 24-of-46 passes for 225 yards and one interception in Sunday’s fill-in start.

That said, even if Wilson is deemed active, the former Seahawk is not a recommended fantasy option until he and the Broncos begin to show signs of life on offense.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Broncos as +2.5 underdogs on the spread and +132 on the moneyline.