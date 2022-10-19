Cardinals' James Conner a Gametime Decision Thursday vs. Saints by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The Arizona Cardinals may be short at running back again this week as James Conner (ribs) will be a game-time decision for their Thursday night tilt with the New Orleans Saints. According to Cards’ reporter Tyler Drake, head coach Kyle Kingsbury told the media they may again be without their feature back.

#AZCardinals RB James Conner is a game-time decision, per Kliff Kingsbury. OL Cody Ford is in the same boat. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 19, 2022

Conner missed Sunday’s defeat to the Seattle Seahawks with the same injury and also dealt with rib problems last season.

In 2022, Conner attempted 54 rushes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He has also made 14 receptions on 19 targets for 103 yards on the season.

If Connor fails to suit up again this week, Eno Benjamin will see most of the workload, similar to Week 6. Benjamin 87% of the snaps and handled 15 touches for 37 yards on the ground. Benjamin has 45 attempts for 173 yards and a touchdown on the year.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cards as -2.5-point home favorites and -122 on the moneyline while the total sits at 44.5.