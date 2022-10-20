Commanders DE Chase Young Could Practice Next Week by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

According to ESPN’s John Keim, Washington Commanders Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young is scheduled to visit Dr. James Andrews on Sunday and could return to practice next week.

As a small update on Chase Young: he’ll see Dr. Andrews on Sunday. If all goes well he’ll practice next week and then they can determine if he’ll return vs Indy or the following week. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 20, 2022

Young has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from last year’s torn ACL. Keim’s report is positive news for a Commanders team that has struggled to a 2-4 start and recently lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks due to a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

Speaking on Young’s recovery, head coach Ron Rivera said:

“ACLs are not eight months. There are a couple of guys that are special. Adrian Peterson was special, and that’s the truth of the matter. Typically, you do ten months, to a year, to a year and a half, everybody responds differently. We did say that Chase’s repair was a little more extensive, and it’s just taken a little bit more time.”

Young’s return will be a welcomed boost to a Washington defense, which allows 353.3 yards per game (19th).

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Commanders as +4.5 home underdogs on the spread and +188 on the moneyline for Week 7 versus the Green Bay Packers.