Cowboys' Dak Prescott Won't Wear a Brace vs. Lions in Week 7 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Six weeks ago, we were talking about how the Dallas Cowboys could fall out of contention, with Dak Prescott expected to miss an extended period with a thumb injury. At best, Prescott was going to miss four-to-six weeks after requiring surgery to repair the ailment.

The best-case scenario came to pass, and Prescott will make his triumphant return against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. However, more surprising than that, Jane Slater reports that he will not be wearing a brace when he takes to the field on Sunday.

Dak Prescott back. Not expected to wear a brace today. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/kkFQLsChW2 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 23, 2022

Prescott was a full participant in practice this week but was seen throwing with a brace on ahead of last week’s contest. Nevertheless, the Cowboys are satisfied that the injury has resolved sufficiently enough for Prescott to return without the stabilizing device.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys priced as -7 home chalk for Sunday’s encounter against the Lions, with the total set at 49.5.