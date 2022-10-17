Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 Starting Lineups
Ahead of tonight’s must-win Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees in the Bronx, take a look at the starting lineups for both teams.
Cleveland Guardians
- Steven Kwan (L) LF
- Amed Rosario (R) SS
- Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
- Josh Naylor (L) DH
- Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF
- Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
- Gabriel Arias (R) 1B
- Austin Hedges (R) C
- Myles Straw (R) CF
New York Yankees
- Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
- Aaron Judge (R) RF
- Anthony Rizzo (L) 1B
- Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
- Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
- Oswaldo Cabrera (S) SS
- Harrison Bader (R) CF
- Jose Trevino (R) C
- Aaron Hicks (S) LF
Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 Odds
Both lineups are exactly the same as Game 4’s orders back in Cleveland. FanDuel Sportsbook has the New York Yankees as substantial favorites tonight. The Yanks sit at -156 on the moneyline and -1.5 (+138) on the run line. Cleveland is a +132 road dog on the moneyline and +1.5 (-166) to lose by two runs or more. The total for the ALDS clincher is set at 7, with the over at -122 while the under is at +100.