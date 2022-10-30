Hamstring Injury Will Keep Darren Waller Out vs. Saints by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders will take to the field against the New Orleans Saints without their regular tight. Darren Waller, who was questionable leading up to the Week 8 encounter, tested his hamstring injury in warm-ups. Sadly, his leg didn’t hold up, and Waller was ruled out of the inter-conference battle.

Waller last played in Week 5, although he was limited to just eight snaps before leaving with the same hamstring injury that continues to restrain him.

The Raiders were off on a bye in Week 6, and Foster Moreau started in place of Waller last week against the Houston Texans. Moreau hauled in three of five targets for 28 yards. The 25-year-old should be back in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Saints.

As expected, the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook moved slightly on news that Waller wouldn’t be participating, backing the Raiders as -1.5 favorites dipped to -108, indicating bettors’ preference for the home team.