Jerry Jones on QB Dak Prescott: 'He's Determined' to Play vs. Lions by SportsGrid 55 minutes ago

Coming off a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys hope to have quarterback Dak Prescott under center for Week 7’s contest against the Detroit Lions. Prescott has missed the past five weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured right thumb.

Speaking on his star QB’s status, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, “Well, let’s just say this: He’s determined to [play]. I think he’s, from my perspective, from what I can know and see, I think he’s going to get there. We feel like that physically, he’s at a position that the risk/reward justifies him being out there in terms of any reoccurrence of the injury.”

Prescott had a solid throwing session before Sunday’s defeat and is expected to be medically cleared ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

If the 29-year-old does make his return, he couldn’t ask for a better matchup against a Lions defense that hasn’t been able to stop anyone in the early going, ranking dead last in both yards (428.6) and points allowed per game (34.0).

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as -7 point home favorites on the spread and -330 on the moneyline.