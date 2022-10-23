Kawhi Leonard Will “Gradually” Ramp Up Playing Time by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Clippers are taking it slow with Kawhi Leonard as he returns after missing last year with a torn ACL. Kawhi and the team seem to agree that his minutes will be managed at least in the early going of the season.

Leonard underwent surgery on a partially torn ACL more than a year ago and is poised to make a big comeback this season, but it may take some time. The former Toronto Raptor was held out of last night’s win over the Sacramento Kings, the first half of this back-to-back. Kawhi himself said, âYou got to gradually play minutes in order to get the ACL strong.â In all likelihood, the enigmatic 31-year-old will see court time in the 20-minute range in the near term.

In his first and only game this season, Leonard logged 21:17 and scored 14 points while adding seven rebounds.

