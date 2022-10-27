Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 10/27/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|O 236
|-110
|-162
|Current
|-3.5
|-108
|236
|-112
|-158
|Sacramento Kings
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|U 236
|-110
|+136
|Current
|+3.5
|-112
|236
|-108
|+134
Projected Lineups:
Sacramento Kings
|1.
|PF
|Domantas Sabonis
|14.3 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|2.
|PG
|DeAaron Fox
|31.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|17.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|7.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|16.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Malik Monk
|7.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
Memphis Grizzlies
|1.
|PG
|Ja Morant
|35.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|20.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
|3.
|C
|Steven Adams
|5.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|4.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Santi Aldama
|12.8 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|11.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Memphis Grizzlies
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Oct 24
|BKN
|-1.5
|235.0
|134-124
|Sat, Oct 22
|DAL
|+5.5
|220.0
|137-96
|Fri, Oct 21
|HOU
|-7.0
|231.5
|129-122
|Wed, Oct 19
|NY
|-4.5
|226.5
|115-112
|Fri, May 13
|GS
|+7.5
|218.5
|110-96
Sacramento Kings
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Oct 23
|GS
|+10.0
|231.5
|130-125
|Sat, Oct 22
|LAC
|+2.0
|224.5
|111-109
|Wed, Oct 19
|POR
|-3.0
|229.5
|115-108
|Sun, Apr 10
|PHO
|+10.5
|227.5
|116-109
|Sat, Apr 09
|LAC
|+11.5
|225.0
|117-98
Betting Insights:
- The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021
- The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Sacramento Kings
- The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road