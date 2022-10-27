Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/27

Date: 10/27/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Memphis Grizzlies Open -3.5 -110 O 236 -110 -162 Current -3.5 -108 236 -112 -158 Sacramento Kings Open +3.5 -110 U 236 -110 +136 Current +3.5 -112 236 -108 +134

Sacramento Kings Projected Lineups: 1. PF Domantas Sabonis 14.3 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. PG DeAaron Fox 31.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists 3. PF Keegan Murray 17.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 4. SF Harrison Barnes 7.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SG Kevin Huerter 16.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 6. SG Malik Monk 7.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists Memphis Grizzlies 1. PG Ja Morant 35.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists 2. SG Desmond Bane 20.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists 3. C Steven Adams 5.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 4. SF Dillon Brooks 4.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 5. PF Santi Aldama 12.8 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 6. PG Tyus Jones 11.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Memphis Grizzlies DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Oct 24 BKN -1.5 235.0 134-124 Sat, Oct 22 DAL +5.5 220.0 137-96 Fri, Oct 21 HOU -7.0 231.5 129-122 Wed, Oct 19 NY -4.5 226.5 115-112 Fri, May 13 GS +7.5 218.5 110-96 Last 5 Against The Spread: Sacramento Kings DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Oct 23 GS +10.0 231.5 130-125 Sat, Oct 22 LAC +2.0 224.5 111-109 Wed, Oct 19 POR -3.0 229.5 115-108 Sun, Apr 10 PHO +10.5 227.5 116-109 Sat, Apr 09 LAC +11.5 225.0 117-98