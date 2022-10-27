Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/27
Date: 10/27/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -3.5   -110   O 236   -110   -162  
 Current -3.5   -108   236   -112   -158  
Sacramento Kings  Open +3.5   -110   U 236   -110   +136  
 Current +3.5   -112   236   -108   +134  
Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. PF  Domantas Sabonis   14.3 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   31.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
3. PF  Keegan Murray   17.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   7.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Kevin Huerter   16.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   7.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   35.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   20.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. C  Steven Adams   5.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   4.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PF  Santi Aldama   12.8 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   11.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 BKN -1.5 235.0 134-124
Sat, Oct 22 DAL +5.5 220.0 137-96
Fri, Oct 21 HOU -7.0 231.5 129-122
Wed, Oct 19 NY -4.5 226.5 115-112
Fri, May 13 GS +7.5 218.5 110-96

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 GS +10.0 231.5 130-125
Sat, Oct 22 LAC +2.0 224.5 111-109
Wed, Oct 19 POR -3.0 229.5 115-108
Sun, Apr 10 PHO +10.5 227.5 116-109
Sat, Apr 09 LAC +11.5 225.0 117-98
Betting Insights:
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Sacramento Kings
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

