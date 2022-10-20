New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Yankees @ Astros – First Pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 75°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Yankees
|+1.5
|-174
|O 7
|-103
|+133
|Open
|-170
|7
|-110
|+126
|Current
|Astros
|-1.5
|+145
|U 7
|-118
|-156
|Open
|+140
|7
|-110
|-148
|Current
Odds Courtesy of FanDuel SportsbookProjected Lineups:
Yankees
Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino: 7-4, 3.18 ERA, 9.88 K/9
|1.
|RF
|Aaron Judge
|.311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
|2.
|1B
|Anthony Rizzo
|.224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
|3.
|2B
|Gleyber Torres
|.257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Giancarlo Stanton
|.211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Josh Donaldson
|.222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
|6.
|LF
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|.247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
|7.
|SS
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|.261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
|8.
|C
|Jose Trevino
|.248, 11 HR, 43 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Harrison Bader
|.250, 5 HR, 30 RBI
Astros
Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez: 17-6, 2.82 ERA, 8.67 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Jose Altuve
|.300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Jeremy PeÃ±a
|.253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Yordan Alvarez
|.306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
|4.
|3B
|Alex Bregman
|.259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Kyle Tucker
|.257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
|6.
|1B
|Yuli Gurriel
|.242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
|7.
|DH
|Trey Mancini
|.239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Chas McCormick
|.245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
|9.
|C
|MartÃn Maldonado
|.186, 15 HR, 45 RBI
Betting Insights:
- The Houston Astros are 4-0 (1.000) vs. the New York Yankees at home in 2022
- The Houston Astros are 17-7 (.708) vs. the New York Yankees at home over their last 24 games
- The Houston Astros are 6-2 (.750) vs. the New York Yankees in 2022
- The Houston Astros are 6-3 (.667) vs. the New York Yankees at home over the last three seasons
- The Houston Astros have won their last 4 games vs. the New York Yankees
- The Houston Astros are 10-9 (.526) vs. the New York Yankees over the last three seasons
- The over hit in 10 of the Houston Astros last 19 games vs. the New York Yankees over the last three seasons
- The Houston Astros have won their last 3 games vs. the New York Yankees at home off a win