Patriots Players Laud Bailey Zappe For ‘Amazing’ Performance

GREEN BAY, Wis. — When Brian Hoyer exited Sunday’s game against the Packers due to a head injury, Patriots fans surely expected the worst. They would’ve been justified in reaching for their remotes once rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe walked onto the field in the first quarter.

And yet Zappe, New England’s third-string quarterback, nearly pulled off what would’ve been one of the more stunning victories of the Bill Belichick era. The 2021 fourth-round pick brought Aaron Rodgers to overtime and forced Green Bay to win on a last-second overtime field goal from Mason Crosby.

The Patriots, without Mac Jones and Hoyer, held a lead after the first quarter, led by three at halftime and were up seven in the fourth quarter. And Zappe wasn’t just a passenger; the Western Kentucky product completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, including a 25-yard TD to DeVante Parker.

Zappe, who was sacked three times, obviously made some mistakes in New England’s 27-24 loss, but he showed toughness and made big plays in a seemingly impossible spot. The Packers’ 14-game winning streak at Lambeau Field almost got snapped by Bailey Zappe.

After the game, Patriots players lauded the rookie quarterback for his impressive NFL debut.

Matthew Slater: “Very impressed. For him to come into this situation, in this place with all the mystique and, you know, Aaron Rodgers being on the other side of the field, he just controlled the controllables. He stayed poised. He did what he was asked to do. And it speaks volumes to him being a professional and being ready to go. I mean, this is the first time he’s been active all season, and then you throw him into that situation and he doesn’t flinch. … Really proud of the way he came and competed tonight.”

Rhamondre Stevenson: “I’m super proud of that guy. Rookie coming in and doing this at a high level, against Green Bay and at Lambeau Field, it’s a hard task. So, just proud of him and the way he took the field and did his thing.”