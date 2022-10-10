Raiders-Chiefs Betting Preview: Three Picks For ‘Monday Night Football’ It might be a big night for the Raiders' offense by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With Week 4 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s AFC West matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, let’s examine three bets to make for this AFC West rivalry.

Let’s start with the point spread.

Raiders +7 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Raiders have had so many close last-second losses this season. All three of their losses have been by one score. Vegas was finally able to earn a win last week at home against Denver, so confidence should be high. There is also a slight chance that Kansas City may be looking ahead to next week’s clash with the Buffalo Bills. That will be a huge matchup that everybody will be watching, especially since the last time we watched both of those teams was the infamous “13 seconds” playoff game where the Chiefs pulled out the win. Conversely, the Raiders have a bye week after this game, so they will want to head into the break at 2-3 overall and feeling better about the rest of the season. Let’s bet on the Raiders to cover the number +7 at -105 at DraftKings.

Darren Waller anytime touchdown (+230, DraftKings)

One of the reasons why I think the Raiders will cover Monday night against the Chiefs is because Darren Waller is poised to have a big night and be the X-factor in the game. Although the highly-regarded tight end hasn’t produced much this season, it comes with good reason. Waller has been battling injuries all season so far. In addition to that, Waller has been trying to learn Josh McDaniels’ new offensive scheme. I’m expecting much more production from the tight end Monday against the Chiefs. Kansas City has given up three touchdowns to tight ends through its first four games. That’s why I’m betting on Waller to score an anytime touchdown at +230 on DraftKings.

Hunter Renfrow over 4.5 receptions (+100, DraftKings)

My last bet for Monday night’s game is for Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow to reap the benefits of having a stud like Davante Adams as his teammate. The Chiefs rank 29th in the league against No. 1 wideouts. So, while the public will be betting heavily on Adams to have a big game, I’m going to key in on Renfrow instead. I think Kansas City will double- or even triple-team Adams. That should open the middle of the field for Waller and Renfrow to work the slot. The sure-handed Renfrow will be targeted all night and is ready to return to the playing field since missing the last two games with a concussion. Before getting injured, Renfrow had seven catches in his last game against the Cardinals.