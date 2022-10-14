Rams RB Cam Akers Ruled OUT Against Panthers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reports that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Cam Akers would not play Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

Sean McVay says Cam Akers won't be here today (was out yesterday listed as "personal"), and out Sunday. McVay says team is working through the situation, and he also declined to say whether he believes Akers will be a part of the team in the future. "Working through some things." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 14, 2022

The third-year back was also not at practice. The reason for Akers’s absence is cited as personal, but McVay would not elaborate further. When asked if Akers will be a part of the team moving forward, McVay said, “We’re just working through some different stuff. I want to be able to keep that in-house, and so I’ll leave that at where that’s at right now as it relates to Cam.”

This season, Akers has 151 rushing yards and one touchdown on 51 attempts, averaging only three yards per carry.

In Akers’s absence, Darrell Henderson should lead the Rams’ backfield, with the possibility of Malcolm Brown seeing an opportunity.

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are ten-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.