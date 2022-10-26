Ravens-Buccaneers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football' by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

In what should be the most exciting Thursday Night Football matchup of October, the Baltimore Ravens will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s hard not to have at least some doubts about what the Buccaneers bring to the table. Still, they have managed to sit in a tie for first in the NFC South, showing how bad that division is.

On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens own a first-place share in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals, but there’s been much more to like about their start compared to the Bucs.

In saying that, football fans should be thrilled that they’re least being treated to a matchup between teams who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

When and Where is Ravens-Buccaneers?

Ravens: 4-3 | Buccaneers: 3-4

Date: October 27, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa Bay, Florida | Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch Ravens-Buccaneers?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Ravens-Buccaneers

Moneyline: Ravens (-118) | Buccaneers (+100)

Spread: Ravens -1.5 (-110) | Buccaneers +1.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (O-105, U-115)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

This is a tight matchup, outlined by how the oddsmakers have laid things out. The Ravens are listed as slight road favorites at -118 on the moneyline while also being favored on the spread by 1.5. With how disappointing the Buccaneers have looked over the past two weeks (losing efforts against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers), this line should hardly be a surprise. The Ravens look better on paper but have yet to put things fully together. This team is undoubtedly one of the more talented in the NFL, but there’s been a disconnect on defense that needs correcting. Looking at the Bucs, is Tom Brady finally aging, or is his supporting cast to blame for the offensive struggles? This could be a good bounce-back spot on paper against an inconsistent Ravens defense.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Ravens-Buccaneers clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Ravens: Mark Andrews, TE (DNP), Calais Campbell, DE (DNP), Ronnie Stanley, OT (DNP), Rashod Bateman, WR (DNP)

Buccaneers: Cameron Brate, TE (DNP), Carlton Davis, CB (DNP), Russell Gage, WR (DNP), Luke Goedeke, G (DNP), Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB (DNP), Antoine Winfield Jr., S (DNP)