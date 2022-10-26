San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26

Date: 10/26/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Open +8 -110 O 231 -110 +270 Current +9 -110 234.5 -112 +310 Minnesota Timberwolves Open -8 -110 U 231 -110 -335 Current -9 -110 234.5 -108 -390