San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26
Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +8   -110   O 231   -110   +270  
 Current +9   -110   234.5   -112   +310  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -8   -110   U 231   -110   -335  
 Current -9   -110   234.5   -108   -390  
Betting Insights:
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in 2022/2023
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 3 games vs. the San Antonio Spurs off a loss
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 3 games vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home off a loss
